Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: HOW RELIGIOUS CULTS IN UGANDA REJECT SOME CHRISTIAN CONVENTIONS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Peter Macjob
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movem... 14 April 2022 5:43 PM
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula. 14 April 2022 1:58 PM
'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says congregants must come and attend services... 14 April 2022 1:41 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest? Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer. 13 April 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers. 14 April 2022 8:12 PM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all Business
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the yea... 14 April 2022 6:38 PM
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward. 14 April 2022 1:38 PM
Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone... 14 April 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2022 8:35 AM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles' Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show 12 April 2022 10:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

14 April 2022 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Shoes
GERMS
shoes inside the house
contaminants
environmental scientist
Professor Mark Taylor

Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor.
  • Wearing shoes in the house is just plain gross, according to environmental scientist Prof Mark Taylor.
  • Prof Taylor tells CapeTalk that a third of the matter building up inside your home is from outside, often brought in via dirty shoe bottoms.
Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

A team of environmental chemists has argued that you shouldn't wear your outside shoes inside the house.

Australian scientist Professor Mark Taylor says research has shown that about a third of the matter building up inside your home is from outside.

Taylor says many of the contaminants are brought inside the home via filthy shoe bottoms.

Just because you can't see it, doesn't mean to say it's not on your shoes.

Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist  - Environment Protection Authority Victoria

The professor has co-authored an article on The Conversation about why you should always "de-shoe" at the door.

He says people are contaminating their homes with all sorts of gross particles, including dog faeces, bird faeces, human faeces and urine.

More concerningly, shoe bottoms can sometimes carry antibiotic-resistant genes that make bacteria resistant to antibiotics.

He says our shoes are also exposed to a range of harmful substances such as microplastics, pesticides, chemicals and potentially toxic metals.

The research that we've done has demonstrated that contaminants will come in from outside... such as trace metals, contaminants such as lead, arsenic, zinc, copper, and cadmium, for example.

Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist  - Environment Protection Authority Victoria

RELATED: Microplastic pollution from tyre wear is a growing global problem, says expert

Instead of dragging these contaminants across your carpets and living room floor, Taylor says it's best to leave your filth outside the door.

You can have a shoe-free household or some dedicated “indoor shoes” that never get worn outside.

Maybe also reconsider that 5-second-rule, he jests.

One of the most gross things that people should be concerned about is faeces... It will get on your shoes and in the soles of the shoe and you will then tramp it onto your house. It's really quite disgusting.

Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist  - Environment Protection Authority Victoria

The solution to this is very simple: Leave your shoes off outside, it's free, everybody can do it. It means you don't have to clean your house as frequently and you don't bring in the outside to the inside.

Prof Mark Taylor, Chief environmental scientist  - Environment Protection Authority Victoria

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house




14 April 2022 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Shoes
GERMS
shoes inside the house
contaminants
environmental scientist
Professor Mark Taylor

More from Lifestyle

What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

14 April 2022 6:38 PM

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank

14 April 2022 1:38 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter

14 April 2022 12:53 PM

This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone looking to have loads of fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

13 April 2022 8:40 PM

VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)

13 April 2022 6:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'

13 April 2022 3:06 PM

DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'

12 April 2022 10:11 PM

Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety

12 April 2022 4:53 PM

Listen to this week's Mental Health Check-in Moment Tip on using breathing techniques to help you deal with anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral

12 April 2022 9:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend

Local

'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'

Local

Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it

Local Politics

'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID far from becoming endemic, says WHO

14 April 2022 8:14 PM

Dale College mourns passing of rising rugby star Liyabona Teyise

14 April 2022 7:29 PM

Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions

14 April 2022 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA