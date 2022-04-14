



'Stop bribing police. You have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult'

Social media is talking after a video of a police official warning motorists to stop bribing the police has gone viral.

How do you know he was having 3k😅 pic.twitter.com/Q32jKC1VwS — M9nine (@M9nine1) April 13, 2022

