We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers





KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says the emergency response phase to the floods has wound down and it is a humanitarian response that is needed as well as restoring services.

Like water and electricity to areas that have not had those services since Tuesday, the phase of the disaster has changed, he adds.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mckenzie and Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman to weigh in on the situation in KwaZulu-Natal after the floods.

There are several incidences where people have been reported missing and have not been located yet. Robert Mckenzie, Spokesperson - KZN Emergency Medical Services

Sooliman says this is probably the biggest disaster in the country.

We have to relook at how we do our bridges so that they withstand this kind of weather. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

Listen below to the full conversation: