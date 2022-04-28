Teaching for me is a calling, says 702 Teacher of the Year March finalist
Umqhele Comprehensive School Maths and Science teacher Aaron Mabaso says teaching is a calling.
Mabaso is the 702 Teacher of the Year for the month of March 2022.
In an effort to recognise teachers who strive to make a positive impact in the lives of children and in turn, society, 702 has launched its Teacher of the Year campaign.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mabaso says he was always drawn to teaching.
When I was young I used to teach my peers and even when I went to university my intention was to study mechanical engineering. But after a year I decided to pursue teaching.Aaron Mabaso, Maths and science teacher - Umqhele Comprehensive School
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case arrested
Advocate Malesela Teffo was taken into custody in the Pretoria High Court with the proceedings now adjourned.Read More
Outa seeks to set aside Nersa's decision to award Turkish company licences
Nersa granted Karpowership three generation permits in September, a decision that Outa said was irrational, unreasonable, and taken without regard to relevant considerations.Read More
Mzansi has just over a thousand Ankole cows, would you buy one?
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa sold one of his Ankole cows for a whooping R2.1 million.Read More
City of Cape Town will conduct study on the takeover of rail network
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the municipality has been given the go ahead by Treasury.Read More
Oh snap! JMPD admits speed cameras haven't been working - for almost a year
This means drivers who have exceeded the speed limit have not been captured on camera or fined for infringing traffic laws since May last year.Read More
Motorists won't get another extension to renewal grace period, says Mbalula
Mbalula said measures to ease the renewal process for affected drivers – are already being implemented across the country.Read More
In an era of crippling youth unemployment, are degrees still relevant?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the leaders of Sasco, SAUS and EFF Student Command about the importance of student leadership in shaping SA.Read More
162 people killed on SA's roads over Easter - Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all provinces except the Western Cape and Mpumalanga registered a decrease in Easter road fatalities this year.Read More
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting
Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career.Read More