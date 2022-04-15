SANBS wants to improve your health
SANBS have launched their Donor Wellness Support Programme aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to maintain and improve their health and wellbeing.
Whilst SANBS has traditionally encouraged people to donate blood, it is urging them to stay healthy, even assisting them in improving and maintaining their own health by sharing health-related information.
We are going to be sharing information on a monthly basis, information related to various health topics.Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS
Wellness is an active process of making healthy choices that promote optimal physical and mental health.
The Donor Wellness Support Programme will start off by sharing bi-monthly, health advice content that discusses topics relating to health awareness, disease prevention and general wellness.
Lethola says the information shared will also be significant to health issues related to a particular month. In October, for example, you can expect information relating to breast cancer awareness will be shared to familiarise you with the disease, what to look out for and how to seek help.
If you know someone close to you that does not know they have that particular condition, where can they go to get help, and what lifestyle changes can they implement in their life going forward.Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS
This is really our way of giving back to you.Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS
Join SANBS on this journey to improving and maintaining your health and wellness! #HealthyTogether
Listen to the full conversation below...
Source : www.sanbs.org.za
More from Lifestyle
Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world
Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others?Read More
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday
The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan
Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.Read More
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.Read More
Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter
This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone looking to have loads of fun.Read More
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance
Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.Read More
Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor.Read More
More from Local
R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlements repair their damaged homes.Read More
Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods
The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395.Read More
KZN areas without power, water to be connected by Friday night - Zikalala
More than 40,000 people in the province have been affected by the floods.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes
This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.Read More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More