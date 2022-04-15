Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlement... 15 April 2022 5:13 PM
SANBS wants to improve your health The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
View all Local
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from... 15 April 2022 12:32 PM
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVI... 15 April 2022 8:06 AM
View all Business
Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others? 15 April 2022 1:30 PM
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about? For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent. 15 April 2022 11:05 AM
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt. 15 April 2022 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2022 8:35 AM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

SANBS wants to improve your health

* 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
SANBS
Sponsored Content
SANBS kicks off the Donor Wellness Support Programme
Donor Wellness Support programme
Dr. Pheello Lethola

The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health.

SANBS have launched their Donor Wellness Support Programme aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to maintain and improve their health and wellbeing.

Whilst SANBS has traditionally encouraged people to donate blood, it is urging them to stay healthy, even assisting them in improving and maintaining their own health by sharing health-related information.

We are going to be sharing information on a monthly basis, information related to various health topics.

Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS

Wellness is an active process of making healthy choices that promote optimal physical and mental health.

The Donor Wellness Support Programme will start off by sharing bi-monthly, health advice content that discusses topics relating to health awareness, disease prevention and general wellness.

Lethola says the information shared will also be significant to health issues related to a particular month. In October, for example, you can expect information relating to breast cancer awareness will be shared to familiarise you with the disease, what to look out for and how to seek help.

If you know someone close to you that does not know they have that particular condition, where can they go to get help, and what lifestyle changes can they implement in their life going forward.

Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS

This is really our way of giving back to you.

Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS

Join SANBS on this journey to improving and maintaining your health and wellness! #HealthyTogether

Listen to the full conversation below...




* 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
SANBS
Sponsored Content
SANBS kicks off the Donor Wellness Support Programme
Donor Wellness Support programme
Dr. Pheello Lethola

More from Lifestyle

Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world

15 April 2022 1:30 PM

Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?

15 April 2022 11:05 AM

For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday

15 April 2022 9:15 AM

The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger

15 April 2022 8:39 AM

John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

14 April 2022 6:38 PM

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank

14 April 2022 1:38 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter

14 April 2022 12:53 PM

This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone looking to have loads of fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

14 April 2022 11:48 AM

Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

13 April 2022 8:40 PM

VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes

15 April 2022 5:13 PM

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlements repair their damaged homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods

15 April 2022 2:06 PM

The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN areas without power, water to be connected by Friday night - Zikalala

15 April 2022 9:56 AM

More than 40,000 people in the province have been affected by the floods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger

15 April 2022 8:39 AM

John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes

15 April 2022 8:06 AM

This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'

14 April 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions

14 April 2022 5:43 PM

The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods

14 April 2022 4:57 PM

Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN

14 April 2022 1:58 PM

Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations

14 April 2022 1:41 PM

International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says congregants must come and attend services during the Easter Celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend

Local

'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'

Local

Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it

Local Politics

'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations

Local

Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods

Local

EWN Highlights

Paris attacks suspect apologises to 'all victims'

15 April 2022 7:18 PM

WHO monitors hepatitis of unknown origin in UK children

15 April 2022 5:49 PM

Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre Dame to be opened

15 April 2022 5:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA