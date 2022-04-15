SANBS wants to improve your health





SANBS have launched their Donor Wellness Support Programme aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to maintain and improve their health and wellbeing.

Whilst SANBS has traditionally encouraged people to donate blood, it is urging them to stay healthy, even assisting them in improving and maintaining their own health by sharing health-related information.

We are going to be sharing information on a monthly basis, information related to various health topics. Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS

Wellness is an active process of making healthy choices that promote optimal physical and mental health.

The Donor Wellness Support Programme will start off by sharing bi-monthly, health advice content that discusses topics relating to health awareness, disease prevention and general wellness.

Lethola says the information shared will also be significant to health issues related to a particular month. In October, for example, you can expect information relating to breast cancer awareness will be shared to familiarise you with the disease, what to look out for and how to seek help.

If you know someone close to you that does not know they have that particular condition, where can they go to get help, and what lifestyle changes can they implement in their life going forward. Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS

This is really our way of giving back to you. Dr. Pheello Lethola, Lead consultant donor services - SANBS

Join SANBS on this journey to improving and maintaining your health and wellness! #HealthyTogether

