'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'





The death toll from the devastating floods in and around Durban has risen to 306 and President Cyril Ramaphosa cited that the dire situation in KwaZulu-Natal was the worst that the province had ever experienced.

Clement Manyathela speaks to National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa president, Muzi Hlengwa, to reflect on the dire situation in the province.

It is easy for us to think about this as just a number; it is easy to talk about the floods and be sad now, just to move on next week. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

But there are faces behind these numbers and there are families grieving because they have lost breadwinners; families that are now homeless. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

I want us to understand the magnitude of what just happened and the human cost. We are counting the damage and the government is focused on mop-up operations while emergency services are busy with search and rescue operations because more people are missing. Clement Manyathela, Presenter

Hlengwa highlights that when it rains, it pours as the industry just went through burying people who passed away from the coronavirus.

Then the July unrest saw 200 people loosing their lives and now we are faced by this natural disaster. Muzi Hlengwa, President - National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa

He urges the people of the province to make calls to mortuaries if they have loved ones missing.

Listen below to the full conversation: