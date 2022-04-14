Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it
As the African National Congress gears up for the elective conference in December, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says the new leadership of the party should be a mixture of people.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Lesufi says the party needs skilled young people to join the leadership of the country.
He adds that he is available to be the Gauteng chairperson of the ANC but it is a huge responsibility and therefore he needs to apply his mind.
Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal that pain.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
I have been nominated (to be ANC Gauteng chairperson) and it is something I am considering. I have been approached by various people and it humbles me but I am still going to apply my mind to it. It is scary.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
We need young people to be among the leaders that are going to be elected, and I am of the view that we need a mixture of everyone.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @EducationGP1/Twitter
