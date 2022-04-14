Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
- South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula gives a breakdown of weather predictions for Gauteng, Western Cape and KZN
- Listen to the audio above for the full Easter weekend weather predictions
The South African Weather Service (Saws) says Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are in for a wet Easter weekend.
Saws forecaster Venisha Pukula says rain is forecast for both provinces on Saturday while things remain dry and cool in the Western Cape.
GAUTENG
She says not much rain is predicted in Gauteng for Good Friday, but the rest of the weekend is looking wet with an 80% chance of rain predicted for Saturday and a 60% chance of rain for Sunday.
The rain is coming in Gauteng for Saturday and we are giving it an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers and there's a possibility of heavy rain in places... Monday is still a small possibility so far, we're giving it 30% chance.Venisha Pukula, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
WESTERN CAPE
In the Western Cape, no rain is expected. "Temperature-wise it will remain cool to warm", Pukula predicts.
They are still looking good over the Western Cape, in terms of rain we are not expecting any rain over that area.Venisha Pukula, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Things will remain cool but the temperature will start picking up as we move to Tuesday to a warmer category.Venisha Pukula, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
KWAZULU-NATAL
Rain is expected in KwaZulu-Natal, especially along the south coast, and the SA Weather Service has issued a flooding alert.
It's mainly the south coast, the north coast I think will be fine.Venisha Pukula, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
More rain is coming in on Saturday, we're giving an 80% chance of showers and thundershowers on Saturday.Venisha Pukula, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
