Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
- Looking for ways to make your full tank last longer?
- Many South Africans will be hitting the roads this weekend and could use advice on how to stretch their rands further.
- Budget Insurance spokesperson, Susan Steward, shares some fuel-saving tips.
With the long weekend upon us, many motorists are gearing up to travel across the country.
However exciting road trips can be, the fuel price can quickly put a damper on things.
Budget Insurance spokesperson, Susan Steward, has compiled a list of fuel-saving tips to make your fuel tank go further.
1. Make sure your can has been serviced
According to Steward, a car can burn up to 30% more fuel if proper maintenance is not performed on a regular schedule.
She says it's important to make sure your car is serviced regularly.
Things like worn spark plugs, sticky brakes, and low coolant levels can all contribute toSusan Steward, Spokesperson - Budget Insurance
2. Check on your wheels
Check your car’s wheel alignment. Steward says bad wheel alignment causes more friction which takes more power to overcome and results in higher fuel consumption.
3. Don't let your tyre pressure drop
Pump up your tyres and make sure they are not underinflated as that can also increase resistance.
If your tyres are underinflated, that can also pull extra energy on the engine itself... Pump them up, especially ahead of a long trip.Susan Steward, Spokesperson - Budget Insurance
4. Turn off the AC
Steward says the air-conditioning should be used sparingly as it places additional load on the engine.
5. Avoid speeding and stop-start journeys
We know stepping on the peddle guzzles fuel but at the same time, it's that stop-start motion that can take extra fuel.Susan Steward, Spokesperson - Budget Insurance
6. Use your gears wisely
Steward suggests driving at the lowest speed in the highest gear that the road and traffic conditions allow without labouring the engine.
If you have a manual car, driving at a higher gear is better for fuel consumption.Susan Steward, Spokesperson - Budget Insurance
7. Take advantage of your car's tech-savvy settings.
Some vehicles have economy settings to optimise performance, throttle response, ride height and so on for maximum fuel efficiency. Use them to your advantage, Steward says.
If you have a tech-savvy or automatic car, opt for the economic mode and not the sport mode, no matter how tempting that may be.Susan Steward, Spokesperson - Budget Insurance
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/stockbroker/stockbroker1702/stockbroker170203160/71404744-happy-family-on-a-road-trip-in-car-front-passenger-pov.jpg
