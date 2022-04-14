No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
CAPE TOWN - At this stage, the Easter long weekend will be free of power cuts.
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.
Stage 2 blackouts are being implemented until 5am on Friday morning due to unplanned outages, inclement weather and high demand.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
On Wednesday night, another unit tripped at Kusile, but it's already back online.
"There are some people that think Eskom doesn't work through the night and I think this proves we really have teams out there that are working all hours of the day and night to ensure that we bring units back as soon as possible," Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said.
He warned that they may need to implement power cuts next week.
"Due to the unpredictable nature of our generation system and that may lead to load shedding during the course of next week. At this point in time, we are doing everything that we can to avoid that but given the unpredictability of our system, we are able to give you a guarantee that that will not happen," De Ruyter said.
This article first appeared on EWN : No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
