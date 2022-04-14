What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: HOW RELIGIOUS CULTS IN UGANDA REJECT SOME CHRISTIAN CONVENTIONS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Peter Macjob
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movem... 14 April 2022 5:43 PM
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula. 14 April 2022 1:58 PM
'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says congregants must come and attend services... 14 April 2022 1:41 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
Is it possible that SA's economy is stronger than the official stats suggest? Bruce Whitfield gets the lowdown about the accuracy of official statistics like the GDP from Stats SA's Joe de Beer. 13 April 2022 8:14 PM
View all Politics
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers. 14 April 2022 8:12 PM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all Business
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the yea... 14 April 2022 6:38 PM
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward. 14 April 2022 1:38 PM
Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone... 14 April 2022 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2022 8:35 AM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Russia warns of 'military consequences' if Sweden and Finland join Nato Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 April 2022 11:00 AM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles' Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show 12 April 2022 10:11 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

14 April 2022 6:38 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Muslim
Ramadan
Religion
Eid al-Fitr

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Ramadan is a religious month Muslim people around the globe celebrate every year.

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad known as Laylat al-Qadr (“The Night of Power”).

Known widely for its fasting, there is however, much more to the sacred month than skipping a few meals.

Considering that there is a high chance you are acquainted with a Muslim person either personally or professionally, here a few things your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan.

- So what is Ramadan?

According to the Prophet Mohammed, “when the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, the gates of hell are closed and devils are chained.”

Taking place every nineth month of the lunar calendar year, it’s a period where Muslim people fast from dawn to sunset where all food, liquids, smoking and sexual activities are prohibited (that includes chewing gum) for 30 days culminating in a three-day festival called Eid al-Fitr (akin to Christmas for Christians).

- Why fasting matters

Fasting is more than just abstaining from certain habits and activities and is not all doom-and-gloom for your Muslim mates - it’s a time to practice spiritual discipline, charity and more intense prayer and study of the Quran.

Fasting during Ramadan are one of the five pillars – or duties – of Islam as well as a physical testimony of one’s faith. It’s a period meant to remind Muslim people about the inherent frailty of human life and our dependence on Allah for sustenance.

A key proponent of fasting is also to remind us of the struggles that those who have far less material privileges than us face on a regular basis to build our awareness, compassion and empathy to the suffering of the poor and needy.

It is an opportunity for Muslim people to reduce and drown out the distractions of life to focus more clearly on their relationship with Allah.

  • Fasting begins at dawn and ends at dusk.

What this entails for the average Muslim people is waking up before dawn to have a pre-fast meal called Suhar followed by a special morning prayer. Foods high in protein and fibre are often recommended more than fast foods and sugary snacks because the aim is to eat something that will sustain one for the entire day and not disappear after a couple hours.

For the most part, the rest of the day remains pretty much the same as their average day would go until sunset when the evening call to prayer is made where a light meal is had, followed by the evening prayer and a post-fast meal called Iftar.

Also, it should be made known that messing up a fasting day is not an immediate sentence to purgatory but is encouraged to be made up through fasting at a later stage or through providing a meal to a needy person for each fast day missed.

  • It’s not an edgy diet

Though fasting could technically make you lose weight, it is not an extreme diet like purposeful intermittent fasting. In fact, Ramadan is notorious for often causing weight gain. And it makes sense.

During Ramadan large meals are consumed in between a relatively long period of time, which tends to mess up your metabolism.

Like extreme any diet plan like intermittent fasting, you may lose a few kilos during the fasting period but without making a structured and consistent lifestyle changes, once the period ends, you’re likely to gain it all back.

  • The dos and don’ts of being respectful

For the most part, most Muslim people don’t expect a radical change in behaviour from non-Muslim people – especially in non-Muslim countries.

However, there are things you can do to be respectful to your Muslim peers during Ramadan.

Firstly, though you’re not required to completely shy away from eating in front of fasting Muslims, it is (highly) appreciated if you didn’t eat your tasty lunch right next to them.

Be quiet and respectful during prayer and opt for listening to music with your headphones instead of out loud.

It goes without saying that you shouldn’t offer your Muslim peers any food or drinks, and especially not offer them a cigarette no matter how tempted you are to have a buddy to go on smoke breaks with. And if you do so by mistake, don’t beat yourself up but be more mindful next time you feel like giving.

When inviting them to a dinner party, make sure it’s after sunset.

Lastly, though not a requirement, if you do want to greet your Muslim friends respectfully during Ramadan, “Ramadan/Eid Kareem” (meaning “have a generous Ramadan/ Eid”) and “Ramadan/Eid Mubarak” (meaning “have a blessed Ramadain/Eid”) are the standard greetings.

Also, don’t be mean about “not getting it”.


This article first appeared on EWN : What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan




14 April 2022 6:38 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Muslim
Ramadan
Religion
Eid al-Fitr

More from Lifestyle

Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank

14 April 2022 1:38 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter

14 April 2022 12:53 PM

This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone looking to have loads of fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

14 April 2022 11:48 AM

Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

13 April 2022 8:40 PM

VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)

13 April 2022 6:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'

13 April 2022 3:06 PM

DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Yes, you can retire with enough - if you follow a few key principles'

12 April 2022 10:11 PM

Advice and reassurance about achieving financial freedom from Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-in Moment: Breathing techniques to help with anxiety

12 April 2022 4:53 PM

Listen to this week's Mental Health Check-in Moment Tip on using breathing techniques to help you deal with anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Mom-to-be's plan to paint son's toes to avoid mix-up goes viral

12 April 2022 9:12 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend

Local

'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'

Local

Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it

Local Politics

'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID far from becoming endemic, says WHO

14 April 2022 8:14 PM

Dale College mourns passing of rising rugby star Liyabona Teyise

14 April 2022 7:29 PM

Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions

14 April 2022 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA