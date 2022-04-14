Streaming issues? Report here
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims

14 April 2022 1:25 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Flood victims
donations
KZN Floods

Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods.

The death toll from the devastating floods in and around Durban has risen to 306 and President Cyril Ramaphosa cited that the dire situation in KwaZulu-Natal was the worst that the province had ever experienced.

Routes in and out of the province have been blocked and damaged by the floods.

RELATED: 'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'

Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to give more insight on the floods.

If people have anything they need to be donated can hand in those items in any taxi belonging to the KwaMashu Taxi Association and we will distribute them to different communities that are affected.

Sandile Sangweni, Spokesperson - KwaMashu Business Chamber

Listen below to the full conversation:




