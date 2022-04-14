You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims
The death toll from the devastating floods in and around Durban has risen to 306 and President Cyril Ramaphosa cited that the dire situation in KwaZulu-Natal was the worst that the province had ever experienced.
Routes in and out of the province have been blocked and damaged by the floods.
RELATED: 'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to give more insight on the floods.
If people have anything they need to be donated can hand in those items in any taxi belonging to the KwaMashu Taxi Association and we will distribute them to different communities that are affected.Sandile Sangweni, Spokesperson - KwaMashu Business Chamber
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More
'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations
International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says congregants must come and attend services during the Easter Celebrations.Read More
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Read More
'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'
National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA's Muzi Hlengwa urges residents to call mortuaries if loved ones are missing.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More