'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations





It's Easter Weekend and church leaders are not happy with the latest government regulations in its efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Members of the International Federation of Christian Churches say they will neo be adhering to the proof of vaccination regulations set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his last address to the nation.

Speaking to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report, International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says the government has double standards and they won't stand for it.

What is it with religious gatherings? What is it with people that are complying and do social distancings, masks and sanitisers? We view this as a double standard from our government. Pastor Giet Khosa, Secretary- general - International Federation of Christian Churches

This is not about the vaccine, this is about the unreasonable restrictions that are out on the churches. We are saying to our people to come to the celebration of Easter, it has been two years. Pastor Giet Khosa, Secretary- general - International Federation of Christian Churches

Listen to the full interview below: