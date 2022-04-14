'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations
It's Easter Weekend and church leaders are not happy with the latest government regulations in its efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Members of the International Federation of Christian Churches say they will neo be adhering to the proof of vaccination regulations set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his last address to the nation.
Speaking to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report, International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says the government has double standards and they won't stand for it.
What is it with religious gatherings? What is it with people that are complying and do social distancings, masks and sanitisers? We view this as a double standard from our government.Pastor Giet Khosa, Secretary- general - International Federation of Christian Churches
This is not about the vaccine, this is about the unreasonable restrictions that are out on the churches. We are saying to our people to come to the celebration of Easter, it has been two years.Pastor Giet Khosa, Secretary- general - International Federation of Christian Churches
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lermont51/lermont512004/lermont51200400042/144524037-covid-19-quarantine-christian-background-bible-and-mask-on-pink-coronavirus-outbreak-stay-home-conce.jpg
More from Local
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods.Read More
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Read More
'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'
National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA's Muzi Hlengwa urges residents to call mortuaries if loved ones are missing.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More
Eskom warns it may implement load shedding next week
The power utility said it's still on track to suspend the power cuts at 5am on Friday.Read More
We have to relook at how we do our bridges - Gift of the Givers
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie says what is needed is a humanitarian response and restoration of services.Read More