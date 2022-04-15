What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday
JOHANNESBURG - Pesach or Passover is one of Judaism's most significant and widely observed holiday.
Pesach in 2022 takes place from the evening of 15 April until 23 April.
It is celebrated on the 15th day of the Jewish month Nisan and is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt..
The historically and agriculturally significant holiday spans seven days.
The Pesach story
Pesach's primary observances are related to the exodus from Egypt after 400 years of slavery as told in the biblical book of Exodus.
The name “Passover” is derived from the Hebrew word Pesach, which refers to the fact that G-d “passed over” the houses of the Jews when he was slaying the firstborn of Egypt during the last of the ten plagues.
Food during Passover
A strict diet is followed by those who practice Judaism during Pesach.
This includes removing leavened products (food that has fermented or risen from the use of yeast) from the home, known as _chametz, _which is anything made from the five major grains such as wheat, barley, rye, oats and spelt and that has not been cooked within 18 minutes.
The removal of matzo signifies the plight of the Hebrews who left Egypt in such haste that they did not have enough time to let their bread rise. The practice also exemplifies the removal of pride and arrogance or "puffiness'' from the soul.
Matzo or matzah, which is a flatbread made from flour and water and cooked very quickly, is consumed instead of bread.
During the first two nights of Passover, families and friends participate in a religious feast called _seder, _which is prepared according to strict regulations.
During the meal, the story of the exodus is read out loud from a special text called the Haggadah, which is Hebrew for "telling".
Note: G-d has been hyphenated in respect of a Jewish rule about honouring the Holy one's name.
Sources: History.com, Jewish virtual library and teen vogue.
This article first appeared on EWN : What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday
More from Lifestyle
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?
For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan
Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.Read More
Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.Read More
Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter
This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone looking to have loads of fun.Read More
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance
Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.Read More
Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house
Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor.Read More
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward
VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)
Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.Read More