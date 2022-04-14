Streaming issues? Report here
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs

14 April 2022 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.
© Brot Mandel/123rf.com 

Donald Trump's new social media platform 'Truth Social' is losing subscribers, and fast.

It's been described as a Twitter look-alike where posts are called “truths”.

The app launched for iPhones on 20 February, but more than six weeks later is still not available for android phones.

While they've advertised for an engineer to build an app for android phones, hundreds of thousands of would-be subscribers are reportedly still sitting on the waiting list.

RELATED: Donald Trump to launch 'TRUTH Social' to 'stand up to Big Tech'

The former US president was banned from Twitter in January 2021 after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

The platform said he’d “incited violence” with unsubstantiated claims that the presidential election had been stolen.

Branding expert Andy Rice says the troubles with Truth Social are a good reminder of the difficulty of brand building.

We remember from the last American presidential election that Donald Trump was crying foul about the behaviour and stance of the other big social media platforms and swore that he would start his own, which he did.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It seems the initial waves it made were quite substantial and signed up a lot of members... but the truth is they're plummeting downwards... and it's probably going to be quite difficult for him to maintain with any sense of truth that he's got a real success on his hands that's going to outdo Facebook.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

We also need to be aware of how volatile social media platforms can be, Rice says.

Recent research showed one third of surveyed teenagers picked TikTok as their preferred platform, with another 30% picking Snapchat.

Just 3% said they were loyal to Facebook as a first choice.

That might be something of a warning of what future awaits Meta's brand down the road

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

One of the great definitions of a brand is a promise made and a promise kept. I think that Donald Trump is very good at making promises, but is he any good at keeping them? I think the flight of so many members from Truth Social would suggest that he's making promises that he subsequently doesn't get to keep.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs




14 April 2022 10:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
