Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
How South Africa could start dealing with things we import, especially wheat
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo, Agricultural Economist and author of of ‘Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity, and Agriculture
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : 5 WAYS THAT CONSUMERS CAN SHIELD THEMSELVES AGAINST RISING INFLATION
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
[ANALYSIS] Government promises no flood relief money will be stolen and says they have learned from COVID and PPE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 17:20
[ANALYSIS] Government promises no flood relief money will be stolen and says they have learned from COVID and PPE
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Higher fuel prices increases inflation to 5.9%, from 5.7% in March
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:12
Massmart urges government to introduce further reforms in order to unlock economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kuseni Dlamini - Massmart group chairman Kuseni Dlamini
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: A look at Elon Musk and all the companies his spearheading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again The latest delay comes at former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli’s request, as he wants to try and review the SAPS decision... 20 April 2022 2:26 PM
De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has warned against fearmongering over ongoing rolling power cuts. 20 April 2022 12:20 PM
View all Local
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Politics
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from 10pm Eskom said it would be able to reduce the implementation of load shedding to Stage 3 starting Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 3:04 PM
Eskom to adjust blackout stages according to level of generation unit breakdowns South Africans are currently experiencing stage four power cuts as the utility tries to return generating units to service. 20 April 2022 6:42 AM
View all Business
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study

20 April 2022 3:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sex
Dagga
Marijuana
cannabis
orgasm
female orgasm
The Journal of Sexual Medicine

Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found.

I've had sex while high and it was the best, especially if you are both high. I get super horny when I'm high.

James (via SMS, addressing sexologist Dr Eve on CapeTalk)

Anecdotes abound of people using dagga as a sex aid, but scientific research into the topic is adding some weight to the frisky narratives surrounding the widely consumed drug.

© tikgasparan/123rf.com

We are a mid-50s couple and sex while high is the best thing that has happened to us, ever.

Lee (caller, addressing sexologist Dr Eve on CapeTalk)

Women experience more sexual pleasure when they are high on dagga, concludes this study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal "The Journal of Sexual Medicine".

Researchers found that 68% of women who used dagga before having sex reported finding it more enjoyable.

In another study involving 28 176 women and 22 943 men, researchers from Stanford University found dagga users to have 20% more sex than non-users.

Dagga makes female orgasms more intense, concludes this study.

“Marijuana appears to improve satisfaction with orgasm,” said study leader Becky Lynn (MD).

“The majority of women also perceived improvement in the overall experience, sex drive, and pain.”

“One of the positive things about marijuana is that it is disinhibiting and helps with performance anxiety,” says Dr Eve.

“I recently started smoking weed with my partner. It's the greatest sex ever."

Thandi (caller, addressing sexologist Dr Eve on CapeTalk)
© Roxana Gonzalez Leyva/123rf.com

Growing and consuming dagga is legal in South Africa, and the government has a “National Cannabis Master Plan” to fully commercialise the industry.

“Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study




20 April 2022 3:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Sex
Dagga
Marijuana
cannabis
orgasm
female orgasm
The Journal of Sexual Medicine

More from Lifestyle

'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant'

20 April 2022 3:51 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn

20 April 2022 2:37 PM

Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

20 April 2022 5:46 AM

According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Germany for a performance and suffered a stroke while there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations

19 April 2022 10:51 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief

19 April 2022 10:47 AM

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?

19 April 2022 6:38 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Love and fear have a particular and 'distinct impact' on people

17 April 2022 10:44 AM

Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about love and fear and the impact they have on the brain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANBS wants to improve your health

15 April 2022 2:06 PM

The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world

15 April 2022 1:30 PM

Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?

15 April 2022 11:05 AM

For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter: Eskom can restart grid in highly unlikely case of total blackout

Business Local

Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

Politics

EWN Highlights

Convicted killer Ndlovu back in court for allegedly plotting more murders

20 April 2022 3:46 PM

'Miracle' survival of Ukrainian mother and daughter shelled by Russia

20 April 2022 3:29 PM

Former top cop Richard Mdluli's fraud and corruption case postponed - again

20 April 2022 2:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA