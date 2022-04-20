Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study
I've had sex while high and it was the best, especially if you are both high. I get super horny when I'm high.James (via SMS, addressing sexologist Dr Eve on CapeTalk)
Anecdotes abound of people using dagga as a sex aid, but scientific research into the topic is adding some weight to the frisky narratives surrounding the widely consumed drug.
We are a mid-50s couple and sex while high is the best thing that has happened to us, ever.Lee (caller, addressing sexologist Dr Eve on CapeTalk)
Women experience more sexual pleasure when they are high on dagga, concludes this study, published in the peer-reviewed medical journal "The Journal of Sexual Medicine".
Researchers found that 68% of women who used dagga before having sex reported finding it more enjoyable.
In another study involving 28 176 women and 22 943 men, researchers from Stanford University found dagga users to have 20% more sex than non-users.
Dagga makes female orgasms more intense, concludes this study.
“Marijuana appears to improve satisfaction with orgasm,” said study leader Becky Lynn (MD).
“The majority of women also perceived improvement in the overall experience, sex drive, and pain.”
“One of the positive things about marijuana is that it is disinhibiting and helps with performance anxiety,” says Dr Eve.
“I recently started smoking weed with my partner. It's the greatest sex ever."Thandi (caller, addressing sexologist Dr Eve on CapeTalk)
Growing and consuming dagga is legal in South Africa, and the government has a “National Cannabis Master Plan” to fully commercialise the industry.
“Our people in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and elsewhere are ready to farm with this age-old commodity and bring it to market in new and innovative forms,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa in February.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study
