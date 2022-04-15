Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes





KWAZULU-NATAL - Business owners in KwaZulu-Natal have been left reeling again, in the wake of the devastating floods that ravaged the province this week.

The downpours that swept through the province have resulted in widespread damage to property and loss of stock. They have also washed away important transit routes, leaving staff and customers unable to access some businesses. And many were forced to shut up shop completely.

This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.

Among those affected are the hundreds of traders who operate stalls at the popular Shongweni Farmers Market on the weekends.

Owner Christine Standeaven said that while the market, which has been in operation for 23 years, survived the deluge, the roads leading it to were destroyed. As a result, they’ve had to close for now and cancel the bumper two-day market they had planned for the long weekend.

“The stallholders obviously are devastated,” she said,

“It’s a holiday weekend for them, it’s an extra market. They were going to trade Saturday and Sunday and obviously that can't happen”.

This store owner confirms that there are activities of looting going on #KZNFloods #KZNFlooding @xlbhengu pic.twitter.com/SVpmvnNDka — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2022

She highlighted the impact that the pandemic had already had on the traders after it resulted in the forced closure of the market for several months in 2020.

“A lot of them took a heavy financial loss. A lot of them then made drastic changes which were very emotional to give up their home and move in with their children or move into retirement villages," Standeaven said.

"Others just saw it through. We helped some of our disadvantaged workers who were literally getting kicked to the curb because they had no money for rent”.

Former chair of KZN Women in Business, Senta Duffield, said that there were not a lot of businesses that had managed to function this week.

“A lot of the roads are still completely closed off or have got so much traffic on them. So, staff have missed days of work and people haven't been able to operate at full capacity. Then I also think there’s been a lot of warnings to stay off the road, so clients haven’t been going out,” she said.

She said many of these businesses were already on the back foot and simply couldn’t afford not to operate now.

“The words that have been said so many times this week are: How much more can KZN take?” Duffield said.

“There are so many small business owners - and big ones too - trying still to recover still from the pandemic and all the losses, then still trying to recover from the unrest and all the losses. And because of losing so much time during that period, there are a lot of people who are in so much debt.”

Duffield was particularly concerned with the impact on those in the hospitality industry, who would have been preparing for a bumper long weekend right now.

This article first appeared on EWN : Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes