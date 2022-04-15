KZN areas without power, water to be connected by Friday night - Zikalala
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that affected areas with no water and electricity would be connected by Friday night.
Zikalala said that the death toll now stood at 341, with 55 people injured.
More than 40,000 people in the province have been affected by the floods.
He said that the mop-up operations and the distribution of resources were under way.
"The municipal teams are also working hard to restore power in areas around Inanda dam. With regard to water, the eThekwini Metro is also experiencing major water disruptions due to the damage to two out of water four Umgeni aqueducts," the premier said.
UN SUPPORT
Meanwhile, the United Nations in South Africa said that it was prepared to provide support in dealing with the severe impact of the floods both in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The UN has also pleaded to the private sector and the international community to support the government.
Homes, roads and infrastructure have been left damaged due to the heavy floods which affected KZN and the Eastern Cape.
The organisation's Ayodele Odusola: "We in the United Nations system in South Africa are currently discussing with the office of the premier, as well as the eThekwini Municipality, on how we can really help between assessment of what is going on with a view to informing the UN support about this particular emergency."
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN areas without power, water to be connected by Friday night - Zikalala
More from Local
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes
This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.Read More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions
The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Easter weekend weather update: More rain in store for Gauteng and KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Venisha Pukula.Read More
'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations
International Federation of Christian Churches secretary-general Pastor Giet Khosa says congregants must come and attend services during the Easter Celebrations.Read More
You can drop off donations at KwaMashu taxi rank for KZN flood victims
Tshidi Madia on The Midday Report chats to KwaMashu Business Chamber spokesperson Sandile Sangweni to reflect on the floods.Read More
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier
The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.Read More