Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice

15 April 2022 12:32 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
personal finances
retirement annuity
financial advisor
FSB regulatory exams
financial broker

Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from a financial broker or advisor.

Making financial decisions is no easy feat and often the outcome of them is only realised some time in the future.

Considering that financial planning is often complicated and laden with difficult jargon, one would naturally seek counsel from a financial advisor.

A good relationship with your financial advisor should be based on transparency and trust.

Here are some questions you should have answered.

Who do you work for?

Is your advisor independent or does your advisor work for a financial institution?

Independents answer to themselves. They work for their reasons and are not accountable to any company which translates into the fees they charge for the advice provided.

Agents/brokers representatives are accountable to the companies they work for. Therefore, they work towards targets and objectives set by these entities.

An independent would need to put together some form of succession plan because if something happened to him in the industry, he might have left it or got run over by a bus, who is going to look after his clients?

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Independent advisors need a succession plan to assure that their clients will be looked after if the advisor moves on.

This places the client in a vulnerable position if the advisor is not there to review the performance of the financial plan into the future.

Agents have the backing of the company they work for. The entity will be in a position to provide continuity by assigning a new representative to the plan.

What license do you have?

In every instance, one cannot give any form of advice without a licence and that licence needs to be presented to you on request.

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Advisors need to be licensed to provide certain levels of advice.

FSB regulatory exams are compulsory for all advisors and they cannot do business without having completed them.

How do you ensure that the advice you get is appropriate?

The advisor should in every instance provide objective advice that suites your situation and lifestyle needs.

He should conduct a comprehensive financial needs analysis before making any recommendations.

A financial needs analysis is a discovery process that comprehensively looks at what you have in relation to what you need. Only then can an appropriate recommendation be given.

How do you get paid?

You should be aware of the initial fees applied to your investments as well as the ongoing annual fees applied.

These are generally negotiable and should be explained.

It all boils down to liking your advisor in the light of believing that he has your interests at heart.

Listen to the full interview with Gugu Mhlungu on the Weekend Breakfast wi




