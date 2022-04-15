Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice
Making financial decisions is no easy feat and often the outcome of them is only realised some time in the future.
Considering that financial planning is often complicated and laden with difficult jargon, one would naturally seek counsel from a financial advisor.
A good relationship with your financial advisor should be based on transparency and trust.
Here are some questions you should have answered.
Who do you work for?
Is your advisor independent or does your advisor work for a financial institution?
Independents answer to themselves. They work for their reasons and are not accountable to any company which translates into the fees they charge for the advice provided.
Agents/brokers representatives are accountable to the companies they work for. Therefore, they work towards targets and objectives set by these entities.
An independent would need to put together some form of succession plan because if something happened to him in the industry, he might have left it or got run over by a bus, who is going to look after his clients?Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Independent advisors need a succession plan to assure that their clients will be looked after if the advisor moves on.
This places the client in a vulnerable position if the advisor is not there to review the performance of the financial plan into the future.
Agents have the backing of the company they work for. The entity will be in a position to provide continuity by assigning a new representative to the plan.
What license do you have?
In every instance, one cannot give any form of advice without a licence and that licence needs to be presented to you on request.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Advisors need to be licensed to provide certain levels of advice.
FSB regulatory exams are compulsory for all advisors and they cannot do business without having completed them.
How do you ensure that the advice you get is appropriate?
The advisor should in every instance provide objective advice that suites your situation and lifestyle needs.
He should conduct a comprehensive financial needs analysis before making any recommendations.
A financial needs analysis is a discovery process that comprehensively looks at what you have in relation to what you need. Only then can an appropriate recommendation be given.
How do you get paid?
You should be aware of the initial fees applied to your investments as well as the ongoing annual fees applied.
These are generally negotiable and should be explained.
It all boils down to liking your advisor in the light of believing that he has your interests at heart.
Listen to the full interview with Gugu Mhlungu on the Weekend Breakfast wi
More from Business
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes
This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom
Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.Read More