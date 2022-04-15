Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlement... 15 April 2022 5:13 PM
SANBS wants to improve your health The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods The death toll from the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 395. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
View all Local
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from... 15 April 2022 12:32 PM
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVI... 15 April 2022 8:06 AM
View all Business
Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others? 15 April 2022 1:30 PM
Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about? For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent. 15 April 2022 11:05 AM
What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt. 15 April 2022 9:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
View all Sport
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2022 8:35 AM
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously' DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High. 13 April 2022 3:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world

15 April 2022 1:30 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Khosi Jiyane
gugu mhlungu
Weekend Breakfast on 702
Solitude vs Loneliness

Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others?

Actively seeking alone time in a highly social world of reality television and cataloguing your every move on social media can feel like a uphill battle.

We also know that most of these snaps hide what users truly feel. A common remark among young influencers, paradoxically, is the feeling of being lonely and/or feeling alone.

It's important to note that solitude and loneliness are not the same thing.

Resident clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane joins Gugu Mhlungu on separating the two commonly associated terms.

Jiyane defines loneliness as a sense of separation that is unwanted.

She says feelings that are closely tied with loneliness are an intense sense of rejection, abandonment and a general loss of belonging or feeling wanted.

There is a dehumanisation aspect to loneliness because connection and social interaction is integral to what defines us as humans, she said.

It cuts deep to the marrow of our being, that sense of not good enough, that sense of rejection, that sense of abandonment.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

The hurt, the pain of separation, the severance of the sense of belonging. If we stay in that space invariably we are going to get to a sense of depression.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

What is the difference?

Seeking solitude is the inverse of loneliness which is describes an empowered position about being alone.

The need to be alone without any other company is a way of safeguarding what our presence means in relation to ourselves and validates our own company as sufficient describes the clinical psychologist.

She explained, "I am with myself rather that I am by myself to avoid discounting the significance of your own companionship from yourself."

When I say I am with myself the company that counts is mine.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Navigating close relationships and the need to be alone

Gugu Mhlungu, host of the Weekend Breakfast show on 702, highlights how difficult it is to have any time for yourself when running a household or living.

She says let there be space between yourself and your loved ones in order to facilitate healthy relations.

It's about finding that balance so that you are able to replenish your own cup, so that you can be able to pour from a full cup from yourself to be able to nurture others.

Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Listen to the full podcast below




15 April 2022 1:30 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Khosi Jiyane
gugu mhlungu
Weekend Breakfast on 702
Solitude vs Loneliness

More from Lifestyle

SANBS wants to improve your health

15 April 2022 2:06 PM

The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crucifixion, eggs and chocolate bunnies: What is Easter really about?

15 April 2022 11:05 AM

For Christians, Easter marks the time where the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is commemorated after Lent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is Pesach? A guide to the Jewish Passover holiday

15 April 2022 9:15 AM

The Jewish holiday Pesach, or Passover, is the celebration of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in Egypt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger

15 April 2022 8:39 AM

John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What your Muslim friends want you to know about Ramadan

14 April 2022 6:38 PM

Starting this year from 3 April to 1 or 2 May (depending on the sighting of the moon), Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year where it is believed that it is the first time that Allah (God) revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad on the night known as Laylat al-Qadr.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gearing up for a road trip? Here are 7 fuel-saving tips to stretch your tank

14 April 2022 1:38 PM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Budget Insurance spokesperson Susan Steward.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: What's happening in the city of gold this Easter

14 April 2022 12:53 PM

This Easter weekend is bringing the good times, with all sorts of activities for the family, those who may be homesick and anyone looking to have loads of fun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance

14 April 2022 12:44 PM

Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why you should probably rethink wearing your shoes inside the house

14 April 2022 11:48 AM

Presenter Clarence Ford chats to environmental scientist, Professor Mark Taylor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward

13 April 2022 8:40 PM

VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend

Local

'We've just buried COVID and July unrest victims & now this natural disaster'

Local

Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it

Local Politics

'Stop having double standards' - Churches hit back at govt regulations

Local

Death toll reaches 395 in KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods

Local

EWN Highlights

Paris attacks suspect apologises to 'all victims'

15 April 2022 7:18 PM

WHO monitors hepatitis of unknown origin in UK children

15 April 2022 5:49 PM

Mystery sarcophagus found in Notre Dame to be opened

15 April 2022 5:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA