Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world





Actively seeking alone time in a highly social world of reality television and cataloguing your every move on social media can feel like a uphill battle.

We also know that most of these snaps hide what users truly feel. A common remark among young influencers, paradoxically, is the feeling of being lonely and/or feeling alone.

It's important to note that solitude and loneliness are not the same thing.

Resident clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane joins Gugu Mhlungu on separating the two commonly associated terms.

Jiyane defines loneliness as a sense of separation that is unwanted.

She says feelings that are closely tied with loneliness are an intense sense of rejection, abandonment and a general loss of belonging or feeling wanted.

There is a dehumanisation aspect to loneliness because connection and social interaction is integral to what defines us as humans, she said.

It cuts deep to the marrow of our being, that sense of not good enough, that sense of rejection, that sense of abandonment. Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

The hurt, the pain of separation, the severance of the sense of belonging. If we stay in that space invariably we are going to get to a sense of depression. Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

What is the difference?

Seeking solitude is the inverse of loneliness which is describes an empowered position about being alone.

The need to be alone without any other company is a way of safeguarding what our presence means in relation to ourselves and validates our own company as sufficient describes the clinical psychologist.

She explained, "I am with myself rather that I am by myself to avoid discounting the significance of your own companionship from yourself."

When I say I am with myself the company that counts is mine. Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

Navigating close relationships and the need to be alone

Gugu Mhlungu, host of the Weekend Breakfast show on 702, highlights how difficult it is to have any time for yourself when running a household or living.

She says let there be space between yourself and your loved ones in order to facilitate healthy relations.

It's about finding that balance so that you are able to replenish your own cup, so that you can be able to pour from a full cup from yourself to be able to nurture others. Khosi Jiyane, clinical psychologist

