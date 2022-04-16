



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says unemployment, gender-based violence, poor service delivery and crime continues to bedevil South Africa, adding that the country needs healing.

The president was speaking at the Alshaddai Terbanecle Church in Ermelo, Mpumalanga where he joined congregants for a Good Friday service.

He again described gender-based violence as a second pandemic that continued to sweep through communities.

“The women of our country are getting raped by men, they rape even young children, they even kill them and the women of our country have become continuous victims of the actions of men and this has to come to an end.”

Ramaphosa said South Africans, including leaders from all spheres of government needed to humble themselves and commit to upholding the right values.

“Humbling ourselves, particularly as leaders, means that we have got to be righteous. We've got to be humble to the people of South Africa, we’ve got to be committed to serving the people of South Africa.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Unemployment, GBV, service delivery and crime bedevils SA, says Ramaphosa