Tips on what to do on the road when there is flooding
With the current rainfall continuing across the country, experts are warning motorists to be vigilant.
What can a person do when they get stuck in flash floods? Motoring expert Warren Tucker says it doesn't matter what car you drive, try to avoid water paddles.
If you see a little water in front of you avoid it at all costs, this goes to those driving SUVs as well. The reason being you don't know how deep the water is, it might look shallow but you have no idea how deep the water is.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Your tyres/wheels just need three feet of water and those tires become floating devices and the vehicle can start floating.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
If you see water, go back, do not even attempt to cross the road.Warren Tucker, Motoring Expert
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @ArriveAlive/Twitter
