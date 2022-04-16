ECD stakeholders to keep an eye on DBE so early learning is not compromised





Early Childhood Development (ECD) stakeholders say they will be paying close attention to various factors as the department has migrated to the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, social investment specialist Shamiso Chideme says everyone involved needs to make sure that the welfare of young children is not affected.

We know that appropriate school infrastructure is needed for young children for developmental purposes as children learn to play and for child safety. Shamiso Chideme, social investment specialist

This has been a challenge for children in Grade R which is held under the DBE, so this cannot be the case with this young cohort of children because it puts them at risk in terms of child safety. Shamiso Chideme, social investment specialist

The onus is on us as key players in the ECD space to make sure that at each stage we hold DBE accountable because it is one thing to have a plan and another to execute the plan and ensure that it doesn't comprise early childhood learning. Shamiso Chideme, social investment specialist

