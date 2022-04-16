IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods





Overnight rains on Friday had residents in KwaZulu-Natal on edge and fearing for the worst.

Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.

Municipal trucks were seen this morning beginning to repair the collapsed bridge.

Images by Xolile Bhengu/Eyewitness News.

