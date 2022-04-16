Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert





Some spectators say the fight between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq has revived the love of boxing for some people, but experts disagree.

Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the celebrity matches are doing nothing for the sport.

He adds that boxing is dead and the quality of boxing has deteriorated.

What it showed if anything is that Cassper Nyovest is a marketing genius. He filled FNB stadium at some stage, he filled the SuperBowl at Sun City and that is about it. Peter Leopeng, Boxing correspondent

People were just there to see Cassper Nyovest. As to whether those people are suddenly going to say this is interesting, let's start watching boxing, I don't think so. Peter Leopeng, Boxing correspondent

Listen to the full interview below: