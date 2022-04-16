Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert
Some spectators say the fight between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq has revived the love of boxing for some people, but experts disagree.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the celebrity matches are doing nothing for the sport.
He adds that boxing is dead and the quality of boxing has deteriorated.
RELATED: After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match
What it showed if anything is that Cassper Nyovest is a marketing genius. He filled FNB stadium at some stage, he filled the SuperBowl at Sun City and that is about it.Peter Leopeng, Boxing correspondent
People were just there to see Cassper Nyovest. As to whether those people are suddenly going to say this is interesting, let's start watching boxing, I don't think so.Peter Leopeng, Boxing correspondent
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/innovatedcaptures/innovatedcaptures1503/innovatedcaptures150300070/37494768-boxing-gloves-or-martial-arts-gear-on-a-black-background.jpg
More from Entertainment
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance
Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.Read More
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult'
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Making this album was hard, says Grammy winner Black Coffee on 'Subconsciously'
DJ Black Coffee talks Grammy win, relationship with his on Esona along with welcoming by Parktown Boys High.Read More
WATCH: Teacher using Heimlich manoeuvre to save boy from choking goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
NaakMusiQ: We are still enjoying the victory, I'm not sure about a rematch
Actor and musician Anga 'NaakMusiQ' Makubalo talks about his boxing match on Saturday with rapper Refiloe 'Cassper Nyovest' Phoolo.Read More
WATCH: Boy with autism singing with Coldplay pulls at heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
After heavy blows and hugs, NaakMusiQ wins #CelebCity boxing match
Thousands of fans were glued to their screen as NaakMusiQ and Cassper Nyovest exchanged blows on Saturday in the #CelebCity boxing match in Sun City.Read More
Who will emerge victorious - Cassper Nyovest or NaakMusiQ?
The two celebrities will battle it out in Sun City at 9pm and SuperSport will broadcast the boxing match.Read More
WATCH: Naughty kid scribbling on dad's white car with lipstick goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Sport
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next
Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Potchefstroom.Read More
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory
Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, picked up regular wickets to help the side to victory.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas push for victory on day 4 vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh are chasing a target of 413 and will resume the day on 27/3.Read More
LIVE COMMENTARY: Bangladesh batsman Hasan makes history against SA
South Africa stretched their lead to 75 runs without losing a wicket before bad light stopped play. They continue batting on day four on Sunday.Read More
Who will emerge victorious - Cassper Nyovest or NaakMusiQ?
The two celebrities will battle it out in Sun City at 9pm and SuperSport will broadcast the boxing match.Read More
LISTEN LIVE: South Africa in control despite spirited fight back by Bangladesh
Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first innings total. Can Bangladesh get back into the game?Read More
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test
The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and final Test at Ste George's Park in Gqeberha.Read More
Maharaj grabs seven as Proteas thump Bangladesh in first Test
Bangladesh, chasing a target of 274 for victory, started the day's play on 11/3 but a collapse saw the visiting side bowled out for 53.Read More