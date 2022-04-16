



JOHANNESBURG - As parts of the country grapple with the after-effects of torrential rain, the South African Weather Service says Gauteng is in for a chilly Easter weekend with anticipated low impact.

The service said there was an 80% chance of downpours in the province on Saturday with rain already starting to fall in some areas.

Meanwhile, the services’ Kgoloselo Mahlangu said KwaZulu-Natal was in for more downpours with an 80% chance there, too with rain already falling over the Midlands and moving towards the Drakensberg mountains and the South Coast.

The inclement weather in KwaZulu-Natal is also spilling over into the Eastern Cape where Mahlangu said there was a 60% chance of showers and rain with a level two warning of disruptive rain issued for that province.

This article first appeared on EWN : Weather service forecasts a chilly Easter weekend for SA