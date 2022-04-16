Death toll in KZN floods rises to 398
CAPE TOWN - The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Department has confirmed that the death toll from the disastrous floods in the province has risen to 398.
According to the department, 27 other victims are still missing.
Meanwhile, rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where thousands of people have already been displaced.
Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed on the ground to assist those affected.
The departments says air support that has been provided by the SANDF and the South African Police Service has played a crucial part in the rescue and recovery efforts.
The MEC for KZN Cogta Sipho Hlomuka provides update on #kznfloods relief efforts. Currently 398 lives have been lost with 27 people still missing.— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) April 16, 2022
On Friday, the province was visited by the Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Transport, Fikile Mabalula and Minister of Human Settlements, Mamoloko Kubayi.
Through the visit, the ministers committed R1 billion to the Province from the National Department of Human Settlements which will go towards rebuilding efforts.
The Department of Water and Sanitation will be assisting the affected municipalities with by providing water tankers to communities without water.
The department has also reprioritized R45 million to provide 80 freshwater tankers to the three affected municipalities.
The South African Weather Service has again warned of inclement weather conditions in eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mkhambathini, Ndwedwe, Ray Nkonyeni, uMdoni and uMzumbe over the weekend..
Residents in these areas have been urged to exercise utmost caution as the heavy rains could trigger more floods and mudslides.
Weather service forecasts a chilly Easter weekend for SA
As parts of the country grapple with the after-effects of torrential rain, the South African Weather Service says Gauteng is in for a chilly Easter weekend with anticipated low impact.Read More
Public protector to visit flood ravaged KZN to assess needs
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is assembling a team to keep tabs on government’s relief efforts in flood ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
ECD stakeholders to keep an eye on DBE so early learning is not compromised
Social investment specialist Shamiso Chideme talks about the migration of Early Childhood Development to the Department of Basic Education (DBE).Read More
IN PICTURES: KZN counting the costs of deadly floods
Umlazi and Lamontville townships which are near the two collapsed bridges connecting the townships to the N2 highway are one of the worst-hit areas in the province.Read More
Tips on what to do on the road when there is flooding
Gugs Mhlungu speaks to motoring expert Warren Turker about what to do when stuck in a flash flood.Read More
Unemployment, GBV, service delivery and crime bedevils SA, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says unemployment, gender-based violence, poor service delivery and crime continues to bedevil South Africa, adding that the country needs healing.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke blaze: A year on and nowhere near ready despite promises
Saturday marks exactly a year since parts of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital were gutted by a blaze – and the facility is nowhere near full functionality.Read More
Joburg City Power hopes to restore power soon after receiving 3,000 calls
City Power says it hopes to restore electricity to most affected areas, including Hursthill, Randburg and Wilgeheuwel after receiving more than 3,000 outage calls from customers.Read More
R143m allocated to help Durban’s informal settlements repair flood damaged homes
Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says R143 million has been allocated to help residents in Durban’s informal settlements repair their damaged homes.Read More