Cold, wet weather to continue
JOHANNESBURG - Cold and wet conditions experienced in different parts of the country over the past few days look set to continue Sunday.
The South African Weather Services’ Kgoloselo Mahlangu said while the inclement weather in the Eastern Cape should begin clearing on Sunday, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were in for more downpours with a risk of localised flooding on the coast.
From Monday, though, Mahlangu said the rainy weather should start subsiding in Gauteng.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cold, wet weather to continue
