Over 200,000 people die from undiagnosed Bilharzia each year.
This parasite is mostly found in Africa and it is one of the most underdiagnosed parasites in the world.
According to the World Health Organization, it affects almost 240 million people worldwide, and more than 700 million people live in endemic areas.
Speaking to Gugs Mhlungu, physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says Bilharzia is treatable.
She shares some symptoms that one might have a parasitic infection.
One of the signs is headaches or migraines that increase regularly or can be noticed during the full moon. Parasites double or triple during the full moon which makes it worse.Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author
It is also better in winter, those people that find that their pain is more manageable in winter.Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author
You test it through blood, urine and faeces. The government has stopped testing for Bilharzia and that is why some of them struggle to concentrate.Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist and Author
Listen to the full interview below:
