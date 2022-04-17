Love and fear have a particular and 'distinct impact' on people





Most people love being in love.

Research has shown that when you are in love, neurochemicals like dopamine and oxytocin are released and one becomes happy.

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about various emotions and what they do to people.

There are two emotions in life and it is love and fear which are opposites of each other and the two have a particular and very distinct impact on us. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Love is that feeling that enhances us, it's that feeling that humanises us, it brings out our highest and best selves to ourselves and to each other. Love is that feeling of physical, psychological and emotional safety. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Fear belongs in our lower brain and we don't that become it induces a particular reaction in the body. It triggers a stress response that makes us hyper-vigilant. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Love relationships are not about making us healthy they are about making us conscious of our unfinished business. Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

