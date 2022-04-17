Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday





Loadshedding will be implemented from 16h00 on Sunday until 05:00 on Wednesday 20 April, Eskom announced in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

The power utility says the loss of four additional generation units at Matla, Tutuka, Duvha and Arnot power stations over the past 24 hours, exacerbated by the delay in units returning to service at Camden, Matla, Grootvlei and Tutuka power stations has necessitated the implementation of loadshedding.

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will regretfully be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on

Wednesday, 20 April, due to additional generation unit losses and delayed return to service of generators pic.twitter.com/NI1bTC8JzD — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 17, 2022

Residents who are supplied with electricity directly from the City of Cape Town will only have load shedding from 22h00 on Sunday.

Load-shedding update



Eskom has announced it will load-shed on Stage 2 from 16:00 today, 17 April.



City customers 17 and 18 April

Stage 0: 16:00 to 22:00

Stage 2: 22:00 to 06:00, 18 April

Stage 1: 06:00 to 22:00, 18 April



Updates to follow. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/90fpiMhpxb — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) April 17, 2022

