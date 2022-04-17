443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods
443 have now been confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala announced on Sunday.
A further 63 people remain missing.
Rescue efforts are continuing in parts of the province where several thousands of people have already been displaced.
KwaZulu-Natal has been declared a disaster area, allowing for billions of rands to be earmarked for disaster relief in the province.
The disaster has been declared in KZN. What exactly does that necessarily mean?— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) April 17, 2022
The declaration of a provincial disaster allows us to move quickly with our efforts. It provides for prompt action to prevent and contain disaster beyond what is allowed under current legislation. pic.twitter.com/3JWRLvYVL0
RELATED: Lack of clean drinking water a ‘major concern’, says Gift of the Givers
Organisations like Gift of the Givers are providing assistance to those affected by the floods, by providing food, water and other essentials.
The NGO has appealed to South Africans to donate bottled water, clothing and non-perishable foods.
Meanwhile, social service officials are assisting affected residents with applications for new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.
Many of those affected by the disaster will need to replace important documents like that have been lost in the floods.
RELATED: Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
⚠️#IMPORTANT: Search and recovery operation are dependent on public participation, alerting our teams to possible locations where individuals were washed away or buried under rubble is crucial.— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 15, 2022
☎️Contact us on: 072 8182 050 #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/UoXJ3ZZ3vh
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods
Source : https://twitter.com/ewnreporter/status/1513912367737942016
