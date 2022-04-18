Masemola: Deaths of 2 police officers in KZN floods a blow to SAPS
CAPE TOWN - National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the deaths of two police officers and dog from its Durban Search and Rescue unit in the KwaZulu-Natal floods were a blow to the organisation.
Forty-two-year-old Sergeant Busisiswe Mjwara drowned while conducting a search and rescue mission in the Msunduzi River on Sunday.
She was part of a team searching for three people who had drowned earlier in the week, when she got into difficulty and drowned.
Mjwara was airlifted to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: "Forty-two-year-old Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara was conducting a river search for three victims when she got into difficulty and drowned. During the same operation, K9 Leah from the Durban Search and Rescue Unit also drowned. According to reports, Leah was attempting to assist Sergeant Mjwara when she also experienced difficulties."
It's understood that another police officer died when her house collapsed.
Mathe said that at least 30 police officers had been affected by the floods.
She said that some had been injured and others had been displaced after their homes were washed away.
This article first appeared on EWN : Masemola: Deaths of 2 police officers in KZN floods a blow to SAPS
Source : Twitter/@SAPoliceService
