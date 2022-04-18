Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that generation capacity at its power stations would determine whether rolling blackouts would continue beyond Wednesday.
Eskom said that it had lost more generation units and some generators had been delayed in returning to service.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.
It has promised that electricity supply will be back to normal from 5am on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha: "The power system remains unpredictable and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load shedding. We, therefore, request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as we strive to return units to service."
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 17, 2022
Loadshedding will regretfully be implemented from 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 on
Wednesday, 20 April, due to additional generation unit losses and delayed return to service of generators pic.twitter.com/NI1bTC8JzD
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice
Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from a financial broker or advisor.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes
This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'
Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset ManagementRead More
'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.Read More
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?
Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.Read More
Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods
Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.Read More
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid
Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.Read More
More from Local
Zikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victims
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that this time around there were instruments that would ensure disaster relief funds and resources went directly to vulnerable flood victims.Read More
Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds
On Sunday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that R1 billion had been set aside by the human settlements department in the province to assist residents whose homes were damaged in the floods.Read More
City Power hopes to restore Eldorado Park electricity by Wednesday
A City Power substation that caught fire in Eldorado Park is still being repaired, leaving hundreds of residents without electricity.Read More
Masemola: Deaths of 2 police officers in KZN floods a blow to SAPS
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the deaths of two police officers and dog from its Durban Search and Rescue unit in the KwaZulu-Natal floods were a blow to the organisation.Read More
KZN road repair bill estimated to cost R5.6 billion, says Zikalala
Heavy destructive rains have caused extensive damage that's resulted in at least 443 deaths, ravaged property, and infrastructure in almost every corner of the province.Read More
443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.Read More
Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday
Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid
Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.Read More
Over 200,000 people die from undiagnosed Bilharzia each year
Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer shares signs to look out for know if you have a parasitic infection.Read More