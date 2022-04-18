Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Zikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victims KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that this time around there were instruments that would ensure disaster relief funds and... 18 April 2022 12:00 PM
Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds On Sunday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that R1 billion had been set aside by the human settlements depart... 18 April 2022 9:57 AM
City Power hopes to restore Eldorado Park electricity by Wednesday A City Power substation that caught fire in Eldorado Park is still being repaired, leaving hundreds of residents without electrici... 18 April 2022 7:57 AM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday. 18 April 2022 7:47 AM
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from... 15 April 2022 12:32 PM
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company. 15 April 2022 8:39 AM
Love and fear have a particular and 'distinct impact' on people Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about love and fear and the impact they have on the brain. 17 April 2022 10:44 AM
SANBS wants to improve your health The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
Solitude or loneliness? Feeling disconnected in a socially connected world Which aspects of alone time are beneficial and which describes the genuine loss of feeling connected to others? 15 April 2022 1:30 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a Sou... 14 April 2022 12:44 PM
'Stop bribing police; you have R3,000 but you want to give R190, that's insult' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2022 8:35 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
Should South Africa’s central bank create its own digital currency? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Carel de Jager, a consultant at The Blockchain Academy. 13 April 2022 12:37 PM
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended

18 April 2022 7:47 AM
by Maki Molapo
Eskom
Load shedding

The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that generation capacity at its power stations would determine whether rolling blackouts would continue beyond Wednesday.

Eskom said that it had lost more generation units and some generators had been delayed in returning to service.

READ: How to check your load shedding schedule

The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.

It has promised that electricity supply will be back to normal from 5am on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshatsha: "The power system remains unpredictable and Eskom would like to inform the public that any further deterioration in generation capacity may require higher stages of load shedding. We, therefore, request the public to continue using electricity sparingly as we strive to return units to service."


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended




18 April 2022 7:47 AM
by Maki Molapo
Eskom
Load shedding

More from Business

Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice

15 April 2022 12:32 PM

Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from a financial broker or advisor.

Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger

15 April 2022 8:39 AM

John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.

Read More arrow_forward

Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes

15 April 2022 8:06 AM

This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.

Read More arrow_forward

Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs

14 April 2022 10:12 PM

Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.

Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!'

14 April 2022 9:37 PM

Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management

Read More arrow_forward

'Owners of waterfront properties already having difficulty getting insurance'

14 April 2022 8:12 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Christelle Colman, owner of Ami Sure underwriting managers.

Read More arrow_forward

Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure?

14 April 2022 8:05 PM

Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu.

Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual Insure seeing high uptick of claims from KZN in wake of floods

14 April 2022 4:57 PM

Old Mutual Insure spokesperson Lizo Mnguni says they expect more people to claim for insurance over the next couple of weeks.

Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid

14 April 2022 1:24 PM

Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, according to a stock exchange filing.

Read More arrow_forward

No power cuts for Easter long weekend, says Eskom

14 April 2022 11:12 AM

Eskom has given an update on the power situation and said that it expected lower demand over the next few days.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Zikalala vows to act decisively against officials stealing from flood victims

18 April 2022 12:00 PM

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that this time around there were instruments that would ensure disaster relief funds and resources went directly to vulnerable flood victims.

Read More arrow_forward

Zikalala: No corruption will be tolerated with KZN flood relief funds

18 April 2022 9:57 AM

On Sunday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that R1 billion had been set aside by the human settlements department in the province to assist residents whose homes were damaged in the floods.

Read More arrow_forward

City Power hopes to restore Eldorado Park electricity by Wednesday

18 April 2022 7:57 AM

A City Power substation that caught fire in Eldorado Park is still being repaired, leaving hundreds of residents without electricity.

Read More arrow_forward

Masemola: Deaths of 2 police officers in KZN floods a blow to SAPS

18 April 2022 7:39 AM

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said that the deaths of two police officers and dog from its Durban Search and Rescue unit in the KwaZulu-Natal floods were a blow to the organisation.

Read More arrow_forward

KZN road repair bill estimated to cost R5.6 billion, says Zikalala

18 April 2022 7:06 AM

Heavy destructive rains have caused extensive damage that's resulted in at least 443 deaths, ravaged property, and infrastructure in almost every corner of the province.

Read More arrow_forward

443 people now confirmed dead as a result of KZN floods

17 April 2022 5:09 PM

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says a further 63 people are still missing.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom implements stage 2 loadshedding until Wednesday

17 April 2022 3:50 PM

Eskom has announced that loadshedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Wednesday.

Read More arrow_forward

Officials assist KZN flood victims replace lost documents, providing aid

17 April 2022 2:17 PM

Social service officials have arrived in Umlazi in Durban where they are assisting affected residents with getting new identity documents and birth certificates, among others.

Read More arrow_forward

Over 200,000 people die from undiagnosed Bilharzia each year

17 April 2022 10:19 AM

Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer shares signs to look out for know if you have a parasitic infection.

Read More arrow_forward

Cold, wet weather to continue

17 April 2022 9:20 AM

Cold and wet conditions experienced in different parts of the country over the past few days look set to continue Sunday.

Read More arrow_forward

