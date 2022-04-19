Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?

19 April 2022 6:38 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za.
  • Every owner in a complex must pay a monthly fee to ensure the scheme is run efficiently.
  • Your levy should cover everything from water infrastructure to garden services.
  • You can query with the complex's body corporate to clarify what your levy is being spent on.
© fizkes/123rf.com

Living in a housing complex has many advantages, such as heightened security and well-maintained public spaces.

Communal living, however, comes with a price tag, namely the levies that owners pay for the upkeep of the property.

Every owner in a complex must pay a monthly levy to ensure that the scheme is run efficiently and benefits everyone.

Basically, you pay for everything that's shared between yourself and other residents in your housing complex or apartment block, like water infrastructure to garden services.

The use of private security is another major shared expense, which your levies go towards.

Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at finance website JustMoney.co.za, says owners should attend the body corporate AGMs to table issues and suggest ways in which levies can be reduced.

It covers things like the common areas of the scheme... maintenance, repairs for recreational facilities.

Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za

It’s essential that you do your research and factor in all of the costs and hidden charges from the outset. This way you know what to expect and you can budget to avoid nasty surprises after you have signed on the dotted line.

Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za

RELATED: Can body corporates increase levies willy nilly?

Trustees may also request that owners pay special levies to cover emergencies or extra work, for example, when a lift in a building has to be repaired, or a swimming pool needs expensive maintenance.

As an owner, I would highly recommend showing up at the AGMs, make a list of ways in which to reduce costs.

Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za

Look at practical examples of where you feel that you can reduce costs, and table that at the AGM.

Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za

A practical example is, if your estate has personnel as security, the option is to install cameras as opposed to having people.

Shafeeka Anthony - Marketing Manager at JustMoney.co.za

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What are property levies and why do I need to pay them?




