Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
South African-born actress Charlize Theron is using her charitable foundation to raise money for the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods.
Theron announced on Tuesday morning that she has launched a KZN flood relief fundraiser through her organisation, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
The Hollywood star, who was born in Benoni, urged people from around the world to help support the cause.
"My home of South Africa is going through an extraordinarily difficult time, and while I know much of the world is in pain right now, and a lot is being asked of us as global citizens, I'm hoping you'll find it in your heart to help", she wrote on social media.
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project is running a fundraiser on Facebook and has already raised over R90,000 in donations in less than eight hours.
According to Theron, 100% of the funds will be sent directly to relief organisations in KZN that are assisting affected families who desperately need food, water, and shelter.
The Oscar-winning actress created the outreach project in 2007 to provide funding and support to community-based organisations that uplift vulnerable youth in sub-Saharan Africa.
and right now organizations in KZN are reeling, trying to support their communities however they can, as affected families desperately need food, water, and shelter.— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) April 18, 2022
Please Note: Entertainment Industry Foundation is CTAOP's fiscal sponsor. All money raised through this fundraiser will be sent to CTAOP's Partners in the KZN region in support of flood relief efforts. Thank you for your empathy and generosity!— Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) April 18, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
