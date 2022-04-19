Corruption Watch worried that floods relief fund will become 'a looting scheme'
In response to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal that have claimed more than 400 lives, President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned South Africa to a national state of disaster.
In a late Monday night address, Ramaphosa cited that the national state of disaster allowed more resources to be freed up, boosting capability and technical expertise in providing relief.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Corruption Watch executive director Karam Signh says he is worried that all the money that has been set aside for the relief fund will get to where it is needed.
It is not too long ago that we saw significant amounts allocated to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and we saw widescale looting, fraud and mismanagement.Karam Signh, Executive director - Corruption Watch
It is natural for all of us to be concerned that the funds that get mobilised to deal with this disaster go where they need to go and that it doesn't become another looting scheme.Karam Signh, Executive director - Corruption Watch
