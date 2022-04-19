Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced that stage four rolling power cuts has been implemented with immediate effect.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
The power utility said that it had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped.
Stage two blackouts had been in effect since Sunday and was expected to end at 5am on Wednesday morning.
Regretfully, Eskom has just been forced to implement Stage 4 loadshedding at 07:20 following Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4 tripping. A full statement will be published in due course.— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 19, 2022
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is expected to brief the country on the state of the power grid at 10am on Tuesday morning.
