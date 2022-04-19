Humanitarian organisation lauds Dis-chem for R50,000 KZN floods donation
After hearing about the extensive flooding and suffering in KwaZulu-Natal the Dis-chem Foundation has connected with the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund and donated R50,000.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund co-founder and director Clete Stevis says the donation has gone a long way in helping those that need help in the province.
I was on the ground yesterday and the disaster is very tragic and we want to say thank you to Dis-chem for the donation that could at least go towards the one of our shelters. The donation has gone towards getting water and food parcels as well.Clete Stevis, Co-founder and director - Humanitarian Empowerment Fund
Listen below to the full conversation:
