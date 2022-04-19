Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN





Teachers union Sadtu says it's concerned about school infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal

The union's Nomarashiya Caluza says existing challenges have been worsened by the recent floods

She says over 1,000 schools in the province cannot open due to infrastructure woes

The South African Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) in KwaZulu-Natal says the recent floods have compounded existing school infrastructure challenges in the province.

It's estimated that about 600 schools have been affected by flood damage in the past week.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza says this is on top of roughly 400 schools that could not open at the start of this year due to infrastructure woes.

Caluza says the recent floods have added to the problem, leaving over 1,000 KZN schools affected.

The most difficult one is that we talk of 680 schools but there were about 400 schools that could not open at the beginning of the year because of infrastructure... so the situation currently has compounded the situation because there were backlogs that the department had to deal with and the issue of infrastructure is becoming a serious one. Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU

The union has been visiting some schools and various communities that have been badly affected by flooding.

Caluza says many learners and teachers have lost everything in what has been described as the deadliest floods in the history of KwaZulu-Natal.

Sadtu says it will be keeping a close watch on the provincial education department and the intergovernmental effort to rebuild after the devastating floods.

We are concerned with what is unfolding in our schools and communities... some of the schools, about 101, are unaccessible. Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU

What is worrying is that we have so many learners that are housed in community halls because they no longer have a home, and some do not have families... There's lots of cleaning that must take place, there's lost of counselling that must take place. Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU

The other issue is that we also have teachers that are affected by this situation. Nomarashiya Caluza, KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson - SADTU

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN