Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes

19 April 2022 10:40 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Reserve bank
Informal economy
bank notes
cash

Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.

The South African Reserve Bank is commemorating 100 years of issuing the country's bank notes.

The first bank notes were issued on 19 April in 1922 to the public and the bank has a mandate to ensure that there is sufficient supply of trusted bank notes.

Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to give more insight on the matter.

The idea behind on the motives of the bank notes is to ensure that we have safe bank notes that can be trusted by the public.

Pearl Kgalegi, Currency management head - South African Reserve Bank

She says even though everything is getting digitised, South Africa has a huge informal economy and physical cash is still used predominantly.

Listen below to the full conversation on the 702Openline:




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

