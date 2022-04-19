Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
- Several roads and bridges were washed away by extreme rainfall and flooding in KZN last week
- Civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin says cost is a major factor when building flood-proof infrastructure
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges can be very costly for municipalities and provincial authorities, says retired civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.
The structural integrity of South Africa's roads came into sharp focus last week after several roads and bridges collapsed during the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
Chinnapin says it's near impossible to design roads that will withstand all floods due to the exorbitant costs involved.
He explains that the engineering standards for specific projects are set by local authorities but cost-saving is always a significant factor.
The floods that we experienced is one of the worst that this country has ever seen in my living memory... they can design for that but it's going to be so expensive that it's near impossible to do that design.Eddie Chinnapin, Retired civil engineer specialist
They had designed it the way they were meant to design it... If you design that is going to withstand any flood, first of all, it's near impossible and secondly, it's going to be horrendously expensive.Eddie Chinnapin, Retired civil engineer specialist
If you find certain terrain which is hilly, hasn't got much rock, and has got loose soil, the chances of roads big washed away is great.Eddie Chinnapin, Retired civil engineer specialist
According to Chinnapin, roads crack and crumble when water permeates through the paving and subbase of the structure.
He believes that road maintenance plays a vital part in identifying roads and bridges that may be vulnerable to extreme weather conditions.
Chinnapin says municipalities and provincial authorities need to appoint skilled engineers to conduct road maintenance and regular assessments to report on the status of specific roads and bridges.
He says these reports should include an evaluation of the environmental conditions in which the structures are located and a proposed plan in case of flooding.
With the change in climate, the weather is getting worse. When doing road maintenance, road engineers need to look at areas where there is lots of vulnerability. Then they need to assess what the level of importance is and what happens when there is a flood; can they react prior to the road collapsing by closing off the road?Eddie Chinnapin, Retired civil engineer specialist
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26045061_worker-operating-asphalt-paver-machine-during-road-construction-and-repairing-works.html?vti=oavqumlyl511gf57b3-1-32
