Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Eskom has blamed the cold and rainy weather for its generation capacity failure.
The utility implemented stage two rolling blackouts over the weekend but it ratcheted up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid - they said that they would reassess on Thursday and brief the country on the state of the system.
Generation executive Philip Dukashe said that the increase in demand, coupled with the loss of generating units impacted Eskom's planning.
"Some of our units, impacted by rain - we had to constantly support them using fuel oil and sometimes we lose combustion as a result of wet coal. We've got problems with the flowing of coal, so I think these are things we've managed well in the first bout of rain that we've had. If the rain is consistent, then our ability to manage becomes very difficult," Dukashe said.
Eskom chief executive, Andre de Ruyter, meanwhile said that the company's independent power procurement (IPP) plan needed to be speeded up.
De Ruyter has admitted to Eskom's failure in the past to add more energy sources to the grid.
"That eight-year delay has caused a significant delay in new capacity being added to the grid," De Ruyter said.
He said that the IPP plan needed to be accelerated.
"We do believe that there is about 200 megawatts of capacity that can be added from existing IPPs, which they have available from time to time - they are contractually limited from feeding that into the grid. We would urge the IPP office to accelerate its efforts to enable the contracts to be amended," De Ruyter explained.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
More from Business
How to start a business with little or no money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.Read More
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.Read More
Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4
The power utility said that had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped.Read More
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended
The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.Read More
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice
Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from a financial broker or advisor.Read More
Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger
John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.Read More
Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes
This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.Read More
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs
Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
More from Local
Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up
The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.Read More
Climate change, weak spatial planning blamed for devastation of KZN floods
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a briefing on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the severe weather patterns in recent weeks that left large areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape flooded.Read More
KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'
Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.Read More
'We used to call him chief editor': Thabo Masebe remembered
Gauteng Premier spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga talks about his working relationship with well-known communicator Thabo Masebe.Read More
Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza.Read More
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.Read More
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes
Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.Read More