'We used to call him chief editor': Thabo Masebe remembered
Communicators in South Africa are mourning the loss of their own, Thabo Masebe.
The passing of Masebe was announced on Monday through the Gauteng premier's office.
Speaking to Tshidi Madia on the Midday Report, Gauteng Premier spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga says Masebe's passing is a great loss to the province.
The premier describes him as his trusted advisor, he knows Bra T for the longest of time. When the premier appointed him as the DG, he said he knew for a fact I will sleep at night without worrying if Thabo will do something that is untoward.Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier
For us communicators, we used to call him the chief editor. You would think you are done with the statement only to find out that he will make corrections.Vuyo Mhaga, Gauteng Premier
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @David_Makhura/Twitter
