KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'
Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday visited facilities affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal which took the lives of at least 443 people.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised mobile clinics to ensure service delivery.
The floods have affected 66 public healthcare facilities.
“It’s mainly clinics and community health centres that are affected,” said Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.
“Very few hospitals are affected,” he said.
“The provincial department is moving people from areas affected by the floods to hospitals that are functioning normally.”
Tshidi Madia interviewed Tshwale (scroll up to listen).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'
Source : Xolile Bhengu/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up
The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.Read More
Climate change, weak spatial planning blamed for devastation of KZN floods
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a briefing on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the severe weather patterns in recent weeks that left large areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape flooded.Read More
'We used to call him chief editor': Thabo Masebe remembered
Gauteng Premier spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga talks about his working relationship with well-known communicator Thabo Masebe.Read More
Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN
Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza.Read More
Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert
Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.Read More
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom
The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.Read More
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures
Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.Read More
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief
The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
Cash is still king as Reserve Bank commemorates 100 years of bank notes
Clement Manyathela chats to South African Reserve Bank currency management head Pearl Kgalegi to reflect on bank notes.Read More