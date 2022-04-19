



CAPE TOWN - The registration of fire victims in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement wrapped up.

The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.

While emergency shelter was made available at a local church hall, the city said the demand was very low as most people indicated they would prefer staying with friends or relatives.

Officials said the Solid Waste Department was not able to clear the fire debris yet because some residents started to rebuild their structures.

Acting Cape Town Mayor Eddie Andrews said, “The city services and partners remain on scene to provide support and relief to the residents who have lost everything. As a city we extend our gratitude to members of the public who have heeded the call to assist Langa residents in the time of need. As a registration we will continue to do everything in our power to help those affected by the devastating incident to get back on their feet.”

It's not yet clear exactly how many residents have been affected, but the City of Cape Town can confirm just over a 700 people have been displaced by Saturday blaze. LI pic.twitter.com/DRwVJlmDkv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2022

This article first appeared on EWN : Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up