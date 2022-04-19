Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced. 19 April 2022 3:26 PM
Climate change, weak spatial planning blamed for devastation of KZN floods Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a briefing on the declaration of a national st... 19 April 2022 3:05 PM
KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals' Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale. 19 April 2022 2:02 PM
View all Local
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic needs th... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
View all Politics
How to start a business with little or no money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator. 19 April 2022 3:26 PM
SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four. 19 April 2022 12:41 PM
Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tue... 19 April 2022 11:21 AM
View all Business
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast. 19 April 2022 10:51 AM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
View all World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
View all Opinion
How to start a business with little or no money

19 April 2022 3:26 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
start a business

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Banks do not easily lend money to start-ups, so how do you start a business without any money?

One tip, says Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis, is to take a job in the industry you intend to start a business in.

“Sweep the floor for free,” Phitidis tells The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.

© mavoimage/123rf.com

RELATED: How to start a career (or business) with no experience, money or support

“Start speaking to people; opportunities are plenty. Do the sweeping job with absolute perfection. Demonstrate care and obsessive-compulsive perfectionism.”

Pound the pavement and remember that people invest in character rather than skills.

“You need to make sure that the business you want to start is in an industry that you enjoy,” says Phitidis.

Get a job in that industry, you will develop the know-how. You start to build a reputation; it’s the early stage of getting funding when you don’t have connections… You can’t get there on your own. You need backers, [recommendations] are a form of currency…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

If you’ve been working somewhere, say for 10 years… You’re starting a business with a customer onboard, on the back of your reputation.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The money is out there, despite banks not lending and it’s unlikely you’ll get venture capital or private equity money in this country. The narrower the business is… you set yourself up for a sweet, clean, neat possible acquisition in the future.

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to start a business with little or no money




Tags:
