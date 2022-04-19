Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it has approached the national treasury for an exemption from sections of the Public Finance Management Act with regard to the procurement of some equipment.

The utility has raised the lack of certain spare parts as a challenge in fighting the loss of generation capacity.

South Africa is under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.

CEO Andre de Ruyter said the exemption came with a cost-saving and efficiency gain.

"Also to give us greater latitude in order to expand and extend certain contracts that we have so that we can be more efficient without having to go through a long and onerous procurement process all obviously having regard for good governance, and we spend Eskom's money as wisely as possible".

