Latest Local
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, tabled on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
As fuel prices drive inflation to 5.9% Reserve Bank 'could frontload rate hikes' Bruce Whitfield talks to Stanlib's Kevin Lings about global factors feeding inflation and the decisions the Reserve Bank faces. 20 April 2022 7:01 PM
Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3, taking some sting out of blackouts Eskom will reduce load shedding from Stage 4 to Stage 3 at 10pm on Wednesday night. 20 April 2022 6:16 PM
View all Local
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart Chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
SA economy will grow at half the rate of other emerging markets in 2022 - IMF Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Peter Worthington (Absa) after the IMF releases its latest World Economic Outlook. 19 April 2022 10:32 PM
View all Politics
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
Elon Musk - overstretched or just getting started Has the world’s richest man risen to a point of incompetence? 20 April 2022 7:15 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
View all Business
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Singer Lira suffers stroke; ‘ability to communicate’ affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
View all Opinion
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'

20 April 2022 10:36 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa.

"I thought you said 'THEY' were coming?"

A young girl explains to her confused granny after she's organised a huge lunch that the family member who's arrived is in fact the only guest.

"Yes, Nthabi is They."

Screengrab from He/She/They are welcome @ Nando’s ad on YouTube

That's how Nando's incorporates the topical issue of preferred gender pronouns into its latest TV campaign.

And the fresh South African way in which the fast food chain manages this, earns it the week's advertising hero award from Nkgabiseng Motau (in for Andy Rice).

The founding partner of Think Creative Africa says the inclusive message achieves its aim of not making people feel alienated.

Does the tagline 'They are welcome' work out of context on a billboard? asks Whitfield.

I think they're taking a bit of a risk... assuming the conversation will carry the concept of their billboard.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

There's a lot of talk about personal pronouns, how you identify... and I think they're hoping their audience will latch on to that. They've supported it quite well on social media and on TV.

Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa

Listen to Motau's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Nando's discussion at 0:59):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : #TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way'




