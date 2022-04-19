Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency. 19 April 2022 9:38 PM
Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar. 19 April 2022 8:03 PM
KZN flood death toll rises to 448 The latest figure was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala a short while ago. 19 April 2022 5:13 PM
View all Local
'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive. 19 April 2022 6:58 PM
To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says people who live in shacks in the Western Cape have basic services... 19 April 2022 11:31 AM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
View all Politics
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark win... 19 April 2022 3:35 PM
How to start a business with little or no money The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator. 19 April 2022 3:26 PM
View all Business
KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast. 19 April 2022 10:51 AM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
View all Sport
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
View all Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
View all World
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
View all Africa
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error

19 April 2022 9:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
South African Reserve Bank
Currency
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Jan van Riebeeck
Pearl Kgalegi
Absa Money Museum
Dr Paul Bayliss
rand denomination
South African pound
pound note
rand note

Bruce Whitfield chats to Absa art curator Dr Paul Bayliss, and the Reserve Bank's Pearl Kgalegi about the future of our currency.
Picture: 123rf

The South African Reserve Bank is celebrating 100 years of issuing its first banknotes.

Ten months after its establishment on 30 June 1921, the Reserve Bank released its first notes - South African pounds.

Before that, the country's commercial banks were responsible for issuing banknotes into circulation.

It was only in 1961 that the rand replaced the pound, taking its name from Johannesburg's Witwatersrand where huge gold deposits were found.

If you go to the Absa Money Museum in downtown Johannesburg you see the pound notes and those early rand notes, and they look pretty much the same.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

South Africa came to bank notes quite late, historically speaking.

The first bank notes were developed in China... in the seventh century. The merchants and the wholesalers of the time wanted to avoid the heavy weight of copper coinage in large commercial transactions...

Dr Paul Bayliss, Art curator - Absa

It was later established that the face featured on South Africa's first bank notes was actually not that of Dutch colonial administrator Jan van Riebeeck, but probably of a fellow countryman (Bartholomeus Vermuyden) who'd likely never set foot on the African continent.

"He's far better looking than the real Jan van Riebeeck", comments Bruce Whitfield.

@ johan10/123rf.com

It was only in 1992 that bank notes were issued with the Big Five animals on the front and various industries, such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism... at the back of the bank note. In 2012 former president Nelson Mandela appeared on the front of the bank note with the Big Five retained on the back...

Dr Paul Bayliss, Art curator - Absa

No changes are planned for the country's note and coin denomination in the near future says Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency at the Reserve Bank.

We're still going to see the current notes... the commemorative Mandela bank note released in 2018, and the 2012 one which still has Mandela and the Big Five as well.

Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency - Reserve Bank

We continuously do research to just determine whether we should introduce a larger denomination or move away from the smaller denomination and convert it into a coin, but currently the R200 is still sufficient in our market.

Pearl Kgalegi, Head of Currency - Reserve Bank

Listen to the interviews in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Reserve Bank's been issuing bank notes for 100 years, starting with an error




19 April 2022 9:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rand
South African Reserve Bank
Currency
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Jan van Riebeeck
Pearl Kgalegi
Absa Money Museum
Dr Paul Bayliss
rand denomination
South African pound
pound note
rand note

More from Business

Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries

19 April 2022 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time

19 April 2022 7:11 PM

Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structures in our mission to zero carbon emissions?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Govt should speed up delivery of green power by relaxing local content rules'

19 April 2022 6:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby, who says localisation rules are making renewable energy projects more expensive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom approaches national treasury for exemption on Public Finance Act

19 April 2022 3:35 PM

South Africa is currently under stage four load shedding and when that will be changed remains unclear with warnings of a dark winter from Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to start a business with little or no money

19 April 2022 3:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, the founder of Aurik Business Accelerator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom

19 April 2022 12:41 PM

The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures

19 April 2022 11:21 AM

Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods, war in Ukraine… crooks are stealing donations

19 April 2022 10:51 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Brian Pinnock, a cybersecurity specialist at Mimecast.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4

19 April 2022 7:39 AM

The power utility said that had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended

18 April 2022 7:47 AM

The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Solidarity Fund to support flood response, ensure funding reaches beneficiaries

19 April 2022 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wendy Tlou, who heads up the Solidarity Fund's Humanitarian Response pillar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN flood death toll rises to 448

19 April 2022 5:13 PM

The latest figure was confirmed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikala a short while ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Registration of residents affected by Langa fire wraps up

19 April 2022 3:26 PM

The city said 260 homes were destroyed in Saturday's blaze which left over 750 people displaced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change, weak spatial planning blamed for devastation of KZN floods

19 April 2022 3:05 PM

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gave a briefing on the declaration of a national state of disaster over the severe weather patterns in recent weeks that left large areas in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape flooded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN floods: 'Government moving people to normally functioning hospitals'

19 April 2022 2:02 PM

Tshidi Madia interviews Department of Health spokesperson Doctor Tshwale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We used to call him chief editor': Thabo Masebe remembered

19 April 2022 1:43 PM

Gauteng Premier spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga talks about his working relationship with well-known communicator Thabo Masebe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sadtu says floods have compounded existing school infrastructure issues in KZN

19 April 2022 1:39 PM

Tshidi Madia chats to South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial spokesperson Nomarashiya Caluza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building flood-resistant roads and bridges doesn't come cheap, says expert

19 April 2022 12:57 PM

Presenter Abongile Nzelenzele chats to civil engineering specialist Eddie Chinnapin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom

19 April 2022 12:41 PM

The utility revealed this at a briefing on Tuesday after the country was moved from stage two rolling blackouts to stage four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom blames rain, wet coal for generation capacity failures

19 April 2022 11:21 AM

Eskom leaders are giving an update on the state of the national power grid after ratcheting up the power cuts to stage four on Tuesday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA may have up to 101 days of blackouts this winter - Eskom

Business Local

To be poor in Langa is better than to be poor in many SA townships - Helen Zille

Politics

Corruption Watch worried that floods relief fund will become 'a looting scheme'

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament to schedule joint sitting to approve funds for KZN floods

19 April 2022 7:56 PM

Shutdown of Libya oil sites spreads to second terminal

19 April 2022 7:32 PM

WHO launches traditional medicine hub in India

19 April 2022 7:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA